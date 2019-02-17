After the dastardly terror attack in Pulwama, the country has come together and help has been pouring in from all quarters. Team India opener Shikhar Dhawan has now stepped forward and announced that he will be donating money to the families of the 40 CRPF paramilitary troopers who were killed in a terror attack and asked the users to do the same.

"This is the least we can do. Jis se jitna ban pade utna zaroor karein. Jai Hind #standwithforces #pulwama", Dhawan posted with the video.

This is the least we can do. Jis se jitna ban pade utna zaroor karein. Jai Hind?#standwithforces #pulwama pic.twitter.com/HvzzXi8ERb — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) February 17, 2019

Former Indian opener, Virender Sehwag too came forward to bear the educational expenses of children of all the CRPF jawans in the terrorist attack in Pulwama.

Vijender Singh too chips in

"Nothing we can do will be enough, but the least I can do is offer to take complete care of the education of the children of our brave CRPF jawans martyred in #Pulwama in my Sehwag International School @SehwagSchool, Jhajjar. Saubhagya hoga," Sehwag wrote on his twitter handle.

Nothing we can do will be enough, but the least I can do is offer to take complete care of the education of the children of our brave CRPF jawans martyred in #Pulwama in my Sehwag International School @SehwagSchool , Jhajjar. Saubhagya hoga ? pic.twitter.com/lpRcJSmwUh — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 16, 2019

Boxer Vijender Singh, who is an employee of Haryana Police, also announced that he will donate one month's salary.

"I'm donating my one month's salary for the martyrs of #PulwamaTerrorAttack and want everyone to come forward and support the families. It is our moral duty to always standby them and make them feel proud of their sacrifices. Jai Hind," the Olympic medallist tweeted.

Also, the BCCI's acting president CK Khanna on Sunday, February 17, proposed to contribute at least Rs 5 crore to the families of the CRPF personnel. He also proposed to observe a two-minute silence during some matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, as well as the first T20I match between India and Australia in Visakhapatnam on February 24 as well as the inauguration ceremony of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019.

Faiz Fazal, captain of the Irani Cup winning side Vidarbha, announced that the entire prize money will be donated to the families of the CRPF personnel.