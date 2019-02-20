Atletico Madrid welcomes Juventus to the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in the first leg of a round of 16 Champions League tie on February 20.

When is the match and how to watch it live

The match between Liverpool and Bayern will start at 8 pm local time and 1:30 am IST (Wednesday).

Sony Ten 1 & HD 1 will provide live television coverage of the match in India. The live streaming will be available on Sony Liv.

Atletico Madrid vs Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Madrid barely a year after his exit from Real Madrid and his vigil back into the Spanish capital leads him to the rival side of the city.

The game promises to be an epic tactical battle as two of the best defensive teams in Europe, and indeed the world, take on each other. But both teams also boast of world-class attacking talent with the likes of Paolo Dybala, Antoine Griezmann and the aforementioned Ronaldo.

Despite finishing level on points with group toppers Borussia Dortmund, Atletico finished second courtesy a tie-break. Meanwhile, Juventus with 12 points (one less than Atleti) finished on top their group leaving Manchester United in second spot.

Juventus enters this game as favourites despite being the away side given their host's poor recent form. Diego Simeone's men only managed a 1-0 victory over Rayo Vallecano last weekend after losing two straight games. The Italian side, on the other hand, won their last three games matches scoring three times in each game. They have also kept two clean sheets in as many previous games conceding only three shots on target in the time.

The final of this season's continental competition will be held in Atletico's home ground and Simeone was asked in the pre-match conference by the media if that provides them extra inspiration to make it to the last two. "Of course we are inspired by playing a final in our own stadium, in our own city, in front of our own fans," said the manager. "But it is pointless only to imagine it. The reality will be what we deserve."

Atletico and Juventus have both played two finals each in the recent past and on every occasion, they finished second best.

Probable XIs

Atletico Madrid: Jan Oblak; Santiago Arias, Jose Maria Gimenez, Diego Godin, Luis Felipe; Koke, Rodri, Saul Niguez, Angel Correa; Antoine Griezmann, Alvaro Morata

Juventus: Wojciech Szczcesny; Joao Cancelo, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Rodrigo Bentancur, Miralem Pjanic, Blaise Matuidi; Paolo Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo, Mario Mandzukic

Global TV Listings: