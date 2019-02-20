Former tennis star Andre Agassi says he would have struggled to beat the likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic. The American has won eight Grand Slam titles. Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have collectively won 52 Grand Slam titles, with the Swiss tennis ace leading the charts with 20 to his name.

Andre Agassi says the manner in which the current tennis stars are playing from the baseline would force him to quit the game in not more than 10 minutes. Andre Agassi also said even if he is in his best shape and either one of Federer, Nadal and Djokovic are in bad shape, still he will not able to beat one of the three stars. "Do you see how they hit the ball from the baseline? I could have played at these levels for 10 minutes, then I would have left," said Andre Agassi.

"I would have never beaten one between Rafa Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer, not even if I had played against them for a million times. My best shape of the past would have never been able to compete with their worst shape."

Even though Andre Agassi was one of the stars when he was active, Agassi says there have been times whee he hated tennis so much. Strange, coming from a former tennis star himself. "There have been days where I hate the game with all my strength. I watch it now, I follow it and I speak about it being happy," he added.

Ander Agassi said that thinking that he would no longer be happy after he became the world number one for the first time was one of the biggest mistakes as a tennis player. "Thinking that all my happiness would end once I achieved the world no.1 ranking. The opposite happened," Agassi said.