One of the most outspoken WWE superstars in the recent past, Elias, has said that he wants veterans like the Undertaker and Generation X to go off the scene. He did confess that he was a fan of the Undertaker once upon a time, but now he really thinks the 'deadman' should march off.

"There was a time when I respected The Undertaker, I respected Shawn Michaels, I respected Triple H, and now they just hang around. They keep having these matches with each other. I just want them gone, so, any respect I did have for these guys is out the window," Elias told on Headliners where he was invited as a guest.

He also announced that this was the time for the younger generation and for him, specifically to take the centre stage in WWE and shine and that the aforementioned stars have stayed past their time.

"The whole thing, The Brothers of Destruction, DX, any of that stuff, that was an attitude era thing. But you're looking at the guy right now, so, step aside and it's Elias' time. Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker, Triple H, Kane, get out of here, man. Get out," he beamed.

Chyna finally gets the nod

It is safe to say that even after this proclamation, there might not be a faceoff between Elias and the Undertaker as there are several reports which suggest that the latter has already called it quits from the scene.

In another development, Triple H finally announced that Chyna along with D-Generation X would finally be inducted into the WWE Hall of fame after being snubbed for a long time. For an extremely 'image conscious' company, WWE had shied from giving this honour to Chyna, as she had appeared in a number of adult movies. However, all such reservations have been finally put to bed.

"Look, people believe what they want to believe. When I said a few years ago on the Austin podcast or show, or whatever you want to call it, there are complexities around it. But absolutely, definitely deserves to be in there. It'd be tough to pick a female that was more impactful on the business. She did something that was completely so out of left field that it wasn't even being considered when we first brought it up for her to come in," Triple H said on the Stone Cold podcast on the WWE Network.