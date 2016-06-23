Play
Home nation success is thick in the air, with more potential optimism to come in the last 16 round, there are a number of areas where companies could profit from a good run by the three home nation teams.
Anil Kumble officially confirmed as new India cricket team coach
Arsenal's hopes dashed as Jamie Vardy extends his contract with Leicester City
India vs West Indies: Aggression comes naturally to Virat Kohli, says Ajinkya Rahane
The world number one sang â€˜Shake it Offâ€™ by Taylor Swift with friends ahead of the tournament
Serena Williams prepares for Wimbledon by singing karaoke in London
UFC 203: Former WWE champion CM Punk to make his debut against Mickey Gall
Premier Futsal India: Paul Scholes joins Deco, Falcao in fantastic lineup
Manchester United transfer news: Jose Mourinho ready to bid Â£35m for Arsenal midfielder
New India coach to be appointed today evening
MS Dhoni happy to see India's bowling stock rise after Zimbabwe series
Euro 2016: Twitter reacts to Zlatan Ibrahimovic's international football retirement
NBA trade news: Chicago Bulls send Derrick Rose to the New York Knicks
India vs Zimbabwe: Player ratings of all 16 Indian players - who flopped and who sparkled?
No Rio Olympics wild card for MC Mary Kom: Boxer heartbroken, but will not retire
Colombia vs Chile highlights: Watch as Aranguiz and Fuenzalida's goals power champions into Copa America final
