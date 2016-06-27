Sports News
Lionel Messi retirement: How the world reacted on Twitter
Wimbledon 2016 live streaming: Watch Novak Djokovic vs James Ward on TV and online
Lionel Messi retires from international football after Argentina's second straight Copa America final loss
CPL 2016: Complete squads of all the six teams
Euro 2016: Italy vs Spain starting XI and team news
Hazlewood, Wade shine as Australia top West Indies to clinch tri-series title
Argentina vs Chile Copa America final highlights: Watch as Messi and co. suffer penalty shootout heartbreak again
Hungary vs Belgium Euro 2016 highlights: Watch all goals as Eden Hazard shines in The Red Devils' win
Watch Euro 2016 highlights: Rampant Germany cruise into quarter-final after beating Slovakia
Copa America 2016 final live streaming: Watch Argentina vs Chile online
Euro 2016 France vs Republic of Ireland highlights: Watch as Griezmann's brace powers the hosts to quarterfinals
Euro 2016 live streaming: Watch Hungary vs Belgium live
Watch tri-series final live: Australia vs West Indies live streaming and TV information
Rio Olympics: India's Mohammad Anas, Srabani Nanda and Ankit Sharma book their flight to Brazil
