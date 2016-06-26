Sports News
Anil Kumble's appointment as coach is good news for India cricket, says Ajinkya Rahane
Copa America 2016 final: Argentina vs Chile team news and starting XI
Euro 2016: Germany vs Slovakia team news and starting XI
Euro 2016: Hungary vs Belgium team news and starting XI
France vs Ireland live streaming: Watch Euro 2016 live
Euro 2016: France vs Ireland team news and starting XI
USA vs Colombia Copa America highlights: Watch as Bacca's goal helps Los Cafeteros clinch third place
Croatia vs Portugal Euro 2016 highlights: Ricardo Quaresma's extra time goal takes Ronaldo's team to quarters
Wales vs Northern Ireland Euro 2016 highlights: Watch all the action as McAuley own goal sends Dragons into quarterfinals
Euro 2016 highlights: Watch Poland enter quarterfinals after dramatic win over Switzerland
Croatia vs Portugal live streaming: Watch Euro 2016 pre-quarterfinal live
ISL 2016: NorthEast United FC sign up Uruguay forward [Video]
Pro Kabaddi season 4 live streaming: Watch U Mumba, Telugu Titans live in action
Wales vs Northern Ireland live streaming: Watch Euro 2016 live
