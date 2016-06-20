Sports News
India squad for six-nations invitation tournament announced: Sardar Singh set to captain
Ishant Sharma engagement: Here's how Rohit Sharma pulled India teammate's leg [Photos]
Euro 2016: Switzerland's torn jerseys, ball burst and lots more against France
ICC planning to launch 13-team league to revive the popularity of ODI cricket?
LIVE STREAMING 2nd T20: India vs Zimbabwe live cricket score
Euro 2016: England vs Slovakia team news and starting XI
Dustin Johnson wins US Open despite shot penalty fiasco
Lebron James, Tyronn Lue excited to be 'part of history' after winning NBA title with Cleveland Cavaliers
Euro 2016: Russia vs Wales team news and starting XI
Sachin, Ganguly and Laxman to interview candidates for India coach on Tuesday
Russia could face complete Olympic ban, says former president of WADA Dick Pound
NBA finals Game 7: LeBron James triple double leads Cleveland Cavaliers to first ever title as Warriors fall short
India vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20 in Harare: Team news and playing XI
Switzerland vs France Euro 2016 highlights: Deschamps' men held to goalless draw, top Group A
