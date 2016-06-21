Sports News
Euro 2016 highlights: Dominant Germany ease past Northern Ireland to book a place in Round of 16
Zlatan Ibrahimovic retiring from international football after Euro 2016
Premier League champions Leicester City announce first summer signing
Live streaming: Watch Croatia vs Spain Euro 2016 match live
Live streaming: West Indies vs Australia tri-series 2016 ODI live cricket score
Czech Republic vs Turkey live streaming: Watch Euro 2016 live
Next India coach: Sourav Ganguly expresses interest, surprise candidate?
Northern Ireland vs Germany live streaming: Watch Euro 2016 live
Ukraine vs Poland live streaming: Watch Euro 2016 live
Play
Fans pour out onto the streets of Cleveland for a party that could last for days.
Jun 21, 2016
Cleveland celebrates as Cavaliers win NBA title
ISL 2016: Jackichand Singh joins Sony Norde, Sunil Chhetri at Mumbai City FC
Live Streaming: England vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI live cricket score
Euro 2016: Czech Republic vs Turkey team news and starting XI
Euro 2016: Ukraine vs Poland team news and starting XI
