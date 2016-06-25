Play
The Northern Irish captain did admit he was surprised by the result of the 23 June vote.
Jun 25, 2016
Sports News
European Union based footballers have given their responses to the EU referendum result
Jun 25, 2016
Euro 2016: Harry Kane, Giorgio Chiellini and Manuel Neuer react to Brexit
Eddie Jones says England team is prepared for Australia at the weekend
Jun 24, 2016
Eddie Jones says England team is prepared for Australia
Everything you need to know about the Euro 2016 match between England and Iceland.
Jun 24, 2016
Euro 2016: England vs Iceland preview
Everything you need to know about the Euro 2016 match between Wales and Northern Ireland.
Jun 24, 2016
Euro 2016: Wales vs Northern Ireland preview
