Sports News
Italy vs Spain highlights: Watch as Chiellini and Pelle goals knock holders out of Euro 2016
Paul Pogba transfer: Manchester United set to shatter British transfer records
Spain World Cupper confirmed to participate in Premier Futsal India
Wimbledon 2016 results: Novak Djokovic starts title defence with easy win over James Ward
Wimbledon 2016 live streaming: Watch Roger Federer vs Guido Pella first round match live
England vs Iceland live streaming: Watch Euro 2016 live
Lionel Messi retirement: Here's why Pakistan veteran Shahid Afridi got trolled
Play
The 29-year-old announced the surprise decision after Argentinas Copa America final defeat to Chile
Jun 27, 2016
Lionel Messi: Barcelona and Argentina star retires from international football
Zlatan Ibrahimovic all set for Manchester United medical next week
Watch Pro Kabaddi season 4 live: Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates live streaming & TV information
Transfer news: Neymar to quit Barcelona for Manchester United?
Sergio Aguero, Di Maria to join Messi in announcing international retirement: Reports
Anil Kumble should allow Virat Kohli to lead India aggressively, says Ian Chappell
Euro 2016: England vs Iceland team news and starting XI
