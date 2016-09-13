Sports News
India cricket news: Yuvraj Singh considers Sourav Ganguly his best captain
Paralympics 2016: India's Deepa Malik creates history, wins silver in Shot Put event
PSG vs Arsenal 2016 schedule: TV listings, date, time, venue of UEFA Champions League match
Shahid Afridi set to retire after West Indies T20 series?
Barcelona vs Celtic Champions League schedule: Which channel to watch live, fixtures, date and time
Sunderland vs Everton live football streaming: Watch EPL match on TV and online
India at Paralympics 2016 Day 5 live: Watch Deepa Malik in women's shot put final online
India vs Spain Davis Cup: Nadal and co will be challenged till the end, says Saketh Myneni
Mayanti Langer trolled again as Stuart Binny dropped from India Test squad for New Zealand series
BCCI announce 15-member India Test squad for New Zealand series: Rohit Sharma gets another chance, Binny, Thakur dropped
UEFA Champions League schedule: TV listings, fixtures, time, date and venue of all games of Matchday 1
India cricket news: We should not compare Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni, says Stephen Fleming
India Vs New Zealand: Ravichandran Ashwin will be a big threat in the series, says Kiwis coach
US Open men's singles final: Novak Djokovic insists he had a real injury after medical timeout controversy
