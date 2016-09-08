Sports News
India cricket news: Pankaj Singh feels it is tough to swing the pink ball in the afternoon
Bengaluru: Unique futsal event to grace the city from Sept. 17: All you need to know
Pullela Gopichand on PV Sindhu's potential and the badminton star's path forward
IPL news: Sony Pictures vs Star India for broadcast rights; BCCI to strike Rs 16,000 crore deal?
EPL schedule: Who are Man Utd, Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool playing? All the fixtures and TV listings
Rio 2016 Paralympic opening ceremony: Stunning photos of the samba, wheelchair performances and fireworks
Liberty Media buys Formula One in deal valued at $8 billion; Bernie Ecclestone to remain CEO
Rio 2016 Paralympics: Opening Ceremony marred by Belarus' pro-Russia protest
Tiger Woods announces return to competitive action after serious back injury
US Open results: Andy Murray brought back to earth by Kei Nishikori as Serena survives quarterfinal scare
Serena Williams vs Simona Halep live tennis streaming: Watch US Open quarterfinal on TV and online
Video: Zlatan Ibrahimovic's classy warning to Claudio Bravo ahead of Manchester Derby
Paralympics 2016 opening ceremony live streaming: Watch online in India and rest of the world
Nivin Pauly joins Sachin Tendulkar's Kerala Blasters [PHOTOS+VIDEO]
