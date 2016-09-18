Sports News
Davis Cup: Rafael Nadal pays tribute to fans in India after leading Spain to doubles victory
EPL results: Xhaka screamer studs Arsenal win as Manchester City and Leicester impress
Jon Snow of 'Game of Thrones' joins UFC star Conor McGregor in 'Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare'
Chennaiyin FC team 2016: List of foreign players and pre-season information
India at Paralympics 2016 Day 10 live: Watch Karamjyoti Dalal in women's Discus Throw final online
Play
Liverpool manager JÃ¼rgen Klopp has played down any injury concerns over Daniel Sturridge after the striker was replaced in the second half of the 2-1 victory at Chelsea on Friday night (16 September).
Sep 17, 2016
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp plays down Daniel Sturridge injury concerns
Play
Mourinho has backed the France international to improve after a disappointing return to Manchester so far.
Sep 17, 2016
Manchester United Jose Mourinho says Paul Pogba should forget his record transfer fee
India vs Spain Davis Cup 2016 Day 2 live streaming: Watch Leander Paes live on TV and online
Happy Bday PM Modi: Virender Sehwag asks Indian prime minister to score a century in life
Hull City vs Arsenal live football streaming: Watch Premier League (EPL) match on TV and online
La Liga live football streaming: Watch Leganes vs Barcelona on TV and online
India vs New Zealand: Blow for Kiwis as Tim Southee is out of Test series
EPL results: Henderson wonder strike gives Liverpool all three points against Chelsea
Davis Cup 2016: Spain takes 2-0 lead over India as Feliciano Lopez, David Ferrer emerge victorious
