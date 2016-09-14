Sports News

Pep Guardiola: Manchester City far away from the best in Europe

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said on 12 September that his team are far away from being one of the best sides in Europe, and will need to improve if they want to win the Premier League or Champions League. Guardiola was speaking before his side face Borussia Moenchengladbach on 13 September, a team that always challenged his former club Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga. Sep 13, 2016
Brendan Rodgers: Luis Suarez is the greatest striker in the world

Ahead of Cetlics Champions League clash against Barcelona, Brendan Rodgers hailed his former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez as the greatest striker in the world. Brendan Rodgers Celtic side face Barcelona on 13 September in a group C Champions League match, and are the underdogs going into the game. But Barcelona go into game having had a surprising lost to La Liga newcomers Alaves, while Celtic beat arch-rivals Ranger 5-1. Sep 13, 2016
