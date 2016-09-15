Play
The reigning champions, who beat Serbia in the last eight, host Daniel Orsanics side on the hard court of Glasgows Emirates Arena from 16-18 September.
Sep 15, 2016
Virat Kohli hitting the treadmill to 'Rocky' classic 'Eye of the Tiger' will make your day
The Spurs striker said his side were disappointed to lose the opening match of their return to the Champions League after the north Londoners were beaten 2-1 by AS Monaco in front of a record crowd at Wembley.
Sep 15, 2016
Harry Kane: Tottenham need to learn quickly in Champions League after Monaco defeat
Usain Bolt shares his success mantra in track and field
India vs New Zealand 1st Test: Slow turning pitch set to welcome NZ in Kanpur
BCCI's hunt for selectors: Former India cricketers including Nayan Mongia and Venkatesh Prasad keen for job
Champions League results: Real Madrid win after dramatic finish, Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund cruise
Watch Leicester City Champions League debut match live: TV & live streaming information
Watch Champions League 2106-17 live: Juventus vs Sevilla live streaming and TV information
Singing in Portuguese, one of the worlds greatest footballers Neymar Jr. has posted a teaser video on Facebook for his new son Yo, I need (Yo Necesito). Neymar recently announced the new career direction following Barcelonas shock 2-1 defeat at home to Alves.
Sep 14, 2016
Neymar posts teaser video of first song Yo, I Need
Bengaluru FC inch closer to AFC Cup 2016 semifinals
Champions League 2016-17 live streaming: Watch Real Madrid vs Sporting Lisbon live on TV, online
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger praised his sides resilience after they recovered from an awful start in their Champions League Group A opener on 13 September. Arsenal drew 1-1 against Paris St Germain after finding themselves 1-0 down after 44 seconds.
Sep 14, 2016
Arsene Wenger hails Arsenals resilience after Paris draw
Onam 2016: Sachin Tendulkar celebrates with Kerala Blasters [Photos]
Aleksander Ceferin becomes the new UEFA president
