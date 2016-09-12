Sports News
Stan Wawrinka tops Novak Djokovic for first US Open title
US Open 2016 men's final tennis live streaming: Watch Novak Djokovic vs Stan Wawrinka final live on Tv, online
Cricketer Praveen Kumar joins Samajwadi party, follows Sreesanth and Sidhu in Indian politics
Ahead of Saturdays Manchester derby and Old Firm derby, IBTimes UK takes a look at the top five biggest rivalries in world football.
Sep 11, 2016
Top five fiercest football rivalries in the world
BCCI to announce India Test squad for New Zealand series on Monday
Swansea City vs Chelsea football live streaming: Watch Premier League live on TV, Online
India cricket news: Coach Anil Kumble talks highly about Virat Kohli and R Ashwin
Barcelona vs Alaves highlights: Messi and co stunned, lose to newly promoted team
Angelique Kerber shows her class, defeats Karolina Pliskova to clinch US Open title
Watch UFC 203 live: CM Punk vs Mickey Gall live streaming & TV information
US Open 2016 final live streaming: Watch Karolina Pliskova vs Angelique Kerber online
Manchester derby results: De Bruyne the star as Guardiola wins round one against Mourinho
India at Paralympics 2016 Day 3 live: Watch Pooja in women's archery event online
Watch Premier League 2016-17 live: Arsenal vs Southampton live streaming & TV information
