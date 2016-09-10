Sports News

Antonio Conte: Chelsea must watch Champions League on TV

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte emphasised the importance of the Champions League as well as its strengths as a tournament at a press conference on 9 September. Chelsea missed out on a Champions League spot last year after finishing 10th last season, as well as performing the worst defence of a title in the Premier Leagues 24-year history. Sep 9, 2016
