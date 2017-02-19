Sports News

Gabriel Jesus’s surgery a success, confirms Pep Guardiola Play

Gabriel Jesus’s surgery a success, confirms Pep Guardiola

Gabriel Jesus is recovering after a successful surgery following a metatarsal injury, Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has confirmed.The forwards future involvement this season is yet unclear, however, since his recovery will take two to three months. Feb 18, 2017
Prev 399 400 401 402 403 404 405 406 407 408 Next
IBTIMES TV
MOST POPULAR