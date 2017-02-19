Sports News
Second T20 live cricket streaming: Watch Australia vs Sri Lanka live on TV, online
IPL 2017 auction: Let the gavel-banging, paddle-raising, OTT analysing, overnight millionaire-making fun begin
FA Cup results: Manchester City held to a draw; Leicester City lose while Chelsea defeat Wolves
NBA All-Star Results: Glenn Robinson wins slam dunk title, Gordon pips Irving in three-point contest
Chivas Guadalajara vs Club America live streaming: Watch El Super Clasico on TV, online
Virat Kohli's inspiration: Who is Paramahansa Yogananda?
NBA All-Star Saturday night basketball live streaming: Watch 3-point and slam dunk contest live on TV, Online
BCCI's commercial man RP Shah resigns citing age; what next?
Real Madrid vs Espanyol live streaming: Watch La Liga live on TV, online
Wolverhampton Wanderers (Wolves) vs Chelsea live streaming: Watch FA Cup fifth round match on TV, online
Justin Bieber is more important than Indian football, and here's proof
Play
Gabriel Jesus is recovering after a successful surgery following a metatarsal injury, Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has confirmed.The forwards future involvement this season is yet unclear, however, since his recovery will take two to three months.
Feb 18, 2017
Gabriel Jesus’s surgery a success, confirms Pep Guardiola
Play
Antonio Conte still believes Diego Costa will stay at Chelsea for the long term but added that a new deal for the Spaniard will not be discussed until the end of the season.
Feb 18, 2017
Antonio Conte discusses Diego Costas new Chelsea deal
MotoGP 2017: Full list of teams and riders after lots of reshuffling for new season
