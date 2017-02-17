Sports News

Saint-Etienne Fans set off hundreds of flares at Old Trafford

Saint-Etienne Fans set off hundreds of flares at Old Trafford

The match between Manchester United and AS Saint-Etienne began with a fiery performance of the French club’s fans when they set off hundreds of flares in two sections of the stadium. This did not seem to help Saint-Etienne’s performance and the French team lost 3-0. Feb 17, 2017
