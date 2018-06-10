Ten-time champion Rafael Nadal takes on Dominic Thiem in the men's singles final of French Open 2018 on Sunday, June 10 in Paris.

When is the Roland Garros final and how to watch it live

The summit clash of French Open 2018 will start at 3 pm local time, 6:30 pm IST, 2 pm BST.

Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD will provide live television coverage of the match in India. The live stream will be available on Hotstar.

Nadal vs Thiem - French Open final preview

85-2 in Paris, 110-2 in five-setters on clay-court. 10 French Open titles. These are some of the mind-boggling numbers that Nadal has managed to achieve on his favourite surface over the years.

Ever since winning his first title at Roland Garros as a 19-year-old in 2005, Nadal has owned the red dirt. On Sunday, the Spaniard will be hoping to win the 11th title in his 11th final at the clay-court Grand Slam.

Thiem, who is being touted as the second-best player (by a long margin) on clay over the years, heads into the final with the herculean task of stopping Nadal's French Open final juggernaut.

The seventh seed comes into the match with the reputation of being the only player to have beaten Nadal in the last two seasons. But that counts for little as aforementioned, the world number one has never been beaten in a Roland Garros final.

He has been at his usual best in the ongoing campaign and he proved his might by demolishing an in-form Juan Martin del Potro in straight sets in Friday's semi-final.

Thiem and Nadal have had nine career meetings and all of them have come on clay. While the 32-year-old leads 6-3, he lost their most recent match — quarter-final of Madrid Open in straight sets last month, weeks after losing the quarter-final on Monte Carlo Masters.

Watch video: Thiem reveals 'plan' to dethrone Nadal in Paris final

Thiem has the firepower to trouble opponents from baseline. With his power-hitting, he had dismantled second seed Alexander Zverev in the quarter-final and Novak Djokovic-slayer Marco Cecchinato in the final.

However, Thiem will not just have to battle the King of Clay but also nerves in his first Grand Slam final appearance.

Nadal is the overwhelming favourite to win his 17th Grand Slam but Thiem has been able to put a doubt, albeit a slight one about the result of Sunday's final in tennis fans' minds.

It will be interesting to see what the Austrian has up his sleeves on the biggest evening of his career so far.

French Open final — Global TV listings and start time