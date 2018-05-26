After seven weeks of high-quality action on the red dirt, the season's second Grand Slam — French Open 2018, begins on Sunday, May 27 in Paris.

How to watch French Open tennis live on TV, online in India

Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD will provide live television coverage of the Roland Garros in India. The live stream will be available on Hotstar.

French Open men's singles prediction

Rafael Nadal will start his title defence as the favourite in Paris. The 16-time Grand Slam champion, bidding for an 11th French Open crown, has been handed an easy draw.

The Spaniard, who has finished on the top step of the podium in Rome, Barcelona and Monte Carlo this season, opens his campaign against world number 54 Alexandr Dolgopolov of Ukraine.

Nadal is unlikely to be troubled until the quarter-final stage, in which he may face sixth seed Kevin Anderson of South Africa.

A semi-final clash against fifth seed an in-form Argentina star Juan Martin del Potro awaits the top seed.

Meanwhile, Nadal has avoided the likes of Alexander Zverev (seeded second) and arch-rival Novak Djokovic, who has been handed a low seeding of 20.

Bhambri opens campaign against a lower-ranked player

India's Yuki Bhambri also finds himself in the first half of the draw, which is headed by Nadal. The world number 94 faces lower-ranked Lu Yen-Hsun of Chinese Taipei in the first round.

Can in-form Zverev improve his Grand Slam record?

Second seed Zverev is favourite from the second half of the draw. The 21-year-old German has been in fine form in the ongoing clay-court swing of the tour, having won titles in Munich and Madrid. He also finished runner-up to Nadal at Rome last week.

However, the in-form German is yet to reach the quarter-final stage of Grand Slam tournaments. He may face seventh seed and clay-court specialist Dominic Thiem as early as in the quarter-final.

Meanwhile, Djokovic, who has slipped to world number 22 following a prolonged title drought, faces an uphill task. The 12-time Grand Slam champion, who reached the semi-final in Rome, opens his campaign against Rogerio Dutra Silva of Brazil and may face fourth seed Grigor Dimitrov as early as in the Round of 16.

Former champion Stanislas Wawrinka, who made a comeback after a three-month injury layoff in Rome only to crash out in the first round, is seeded 23rd and is likely to face Zverev in R16 if he manages to get past the initial rounds.

Possible men's singles quarter-final matches at Roland Garros (Seeding inside square brackets)

Rafael Nadal [1] vs Kevin Anderson [6]

Marin Cilic [3] vs Juan Martin del Potro [5]

David Goffin [8] vs Novak Djokovic [20]

Alexander Zverev [2] vs Dominic Thiem [7]

French Open global TV listings and live stream information

UK: ITV4, Eurosport; Live stream: Eurosport Player

US: ESPN2, NBC; Live stream: Tennis Channel

Australia: Fox Sports 3; Live stream: Foxtel Go

Canada: TSN

France: France TV Sport 234

Pan-European: Eurosport International

Japan: WOWOW, TV Tokyo

China: CCTV 5

Middle East: beIN Sports

Africa: SuperSport

Southeast Asia: Fox Sports