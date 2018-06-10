Hosts India take on Kenya in the final of Intercontinental Cup quadrangular tournament at the Andheri Sports Complex in Mumbai on Sunday, June 10.

The title match of Intercontinental Cup 2018 will start at 8 pm IST, 3:30 pm BST.

Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD will provide live television coverage of the football match. Live stream will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

India vs Kenya - Final

Stephen Constantine's men will start as overwhelming favourites to win the inaugural edition of the tournament despite losing to New Zealand in their final round-robin group-stage match on Thursday.

India had already sealed a place in the final after convincingly beating Chinese Taipei and Kenya in the first two matches. Coach Stephen Constantine had fielded a heavily-rotated squad against the All Whites, who edged past the hosts 2-1.

Tickets sold out for the final

Sunil Chhetri-led India will be heading into the final with a lot of confidence, given their 3-0 thrashing of the finalists on a rain-hit evening in Mumbai earlier this week. The skipper, in his 100th international tie, scored a brace, much to the delight of a packed crowd at the Mumbai Football Arena.

.@chetrisunil11 and Co. have been in scintillating form in the #HeroIntercontinentalCup & it all boils down to the final match - can they overpower Kenya to lift the ?? Catch all the action LIVE on Star Sports. pic.twitter.com/ljmNif2blr — Star Sports Football (@StarFootball) June 9, 2018

Chhetri's heartfelt plea, urging fans to flock to the stadium after a poor turnout for their match against Chinese Taipei on June 1 became one of the biggest talking points of the tournament. Close to 10,000 people braved the rain and turned up for their win over Kenya on June 4.

India is expected to be backed by a strong crowd once again in the big final. However, the steady rainfall in the Western Indian city may have an impact on the turnaround.

Meanwhile, coach Constantine has urged his team not to take Kenya lightly despite their dominant win earlier in the tournament.

"What we did in the round robin stage is done and dusted but we cannot take anything for granted in the final. Kenya have shown what they are capable of, especially from set-piece positions. We totally respect them but at the same time our primary target is to win the tournament," Constantine said on the eve of the final.

The 55-year-old tactician also heaped praise on the work rate of Chennaiyin FC midfielder Anirudh Thapa while lauded the efforts of centre-backs Sandesh Jhingan and Muhammad Anas.

Constantine had rested Jhingan and Anas during Friday's defeat but the defensive duo, all set to pair up for Kerala Blasters in the upcoming Indian Super League season, is expected to be back for the final.

While the midfield combination of Thapa and Pronay Halder has worked wonders for the team, Chhetri and Jeje Lalpekhlua have been able to cause trouble to the opposition backline. The skipper leads the charts with six goals in three games.

On the other hand, Kenya is heading into the final on the back of a convincing 4-0 win over Chinese Taipei on Friday. Having been dangerous on the counterattack so far in the tournament, the Sebastian Migne's side will be hoping to soak in pressure before turning on the heat on the hosts in the final.

Intercontinental Cup 2018 final - Predicted line-ups

Kenya: Matasi; Ouma, Kibwage, Mohammed, Atudo; Omoto, Miheso, Otieno; Makwata, Mutamba, Ochieng

India: Gurpreet; Bose, Jhingan, Anas, Kotal; Halder, Thapa; Narzary, Chhetri, Udanta Singh; Jeje