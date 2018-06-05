India captain Sunil Chhetri thanked football fans in the country for their overwhelming support to the national team during their 3-0 win over Kenya in the ongoing Intercontinental Cup in Mumbai on Monday, June 4.

The 33-year-old, who scored a brace in what was his 100th international outing for the senior team, thanked the fans who had flocked to the Mumbai Football Arena in large numbers, saying he and his teammates would "give their lives on the pitch" if they get similar support every time they step on the turf to represent the country.

"We promise you that if that's the kind of support we get every time we play for the country, we will give our lives on the pitch. India, this night was special we were in this together. Those in the stands shouting, and the ones at home cheering - thank you!" Chhetri wrote on Twitter, hours after leading India to a memorable win.

The captain's heartfelt message certainly struck a chord with football fans in India as close to 9,000 people braved the Mumbai rains to cheer for the team on Monday.

Only 2,569 people had turned up for India's first outing against Chinese Taipei on Friday. However, the fans started arriving hours ahead of the match on Monday, making sure Chhetri's message got the response it deserved.

Banners were put up, songs were chanted as the packed stands at the 10,000-seater stadium contributed to an electric atmosphere.

Chhetri and his teammates clinched a crucial win and top the four-team table, thereby clinching a spot in the final.

Fittingly, after scoring an injury time goal to add to Kenya's woes, Chhetri led his teammates for a lap of honour, acknowledging the fans' support. The Viking Clap that followed was the icing on the cake on what was a fantastic night for Indian football.

The skipper started it all in the second half after a few missed chances in the first half where both teams had they battled slushy on-field conditions. Chhetri won and converted a penalty in the 68th minute after which Jeje Lalpekhlua delighted the crowd with a stunning strike to double India's lead in the 71st minute.

Chhetri then added to his tally by chipping one past the Kenyan goalkeeper in the injury time to cap off a memorable win for the hosts.