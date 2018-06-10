Six-time champions India take on Bangladesh in the final of Women's Asia Cup T20 2018 at Kinara Academy Oval in Malaysia on Sunday, June 10.

When is the Women's Asia Cup 2018 final and how to watch it live

The summit clash between India and Bangladesh will start at 1 pm local time, 11:30 am IST and 7 am BST.

Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD will provide live television coverage of the match in India. Live stream will be available on Hotstar.

TV coverage in Pakistan will be available on PTV Sport.

India vs Bangladesh - Preview

India have won all the editions of Asia Cup tournament ever since its inception in 2004. The Women in Blue are favourites to win a seventh continental title in Sunday's final.

The runners-up of 2017 Women's World Cup are heading into the final on the back of a comfortable seven-wicket win over Pakistan. India restricted their arch-rivals to 72 for 7 in 20 overs after losing the toss.

Left-arm spinner Ekta Bisht starred with the ball as she picked up three wickets while Anuja Patil, Poonam Yadav, Deepti Sharma, and Shikha Pandey struck once each.

India though suffered early blows in chase of a below-par 73 as left-arm spinner Anam Amin dismissed Mithali Raj and Deepti Sharma for no-scores. The defending champions were reeling at 5 for 2 before skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana stitched a 65-run stand to guide the team past the finish line.

Can India avenge their group-stage defeat to Bangladesh?

India will eye revenge when they take on Bangladesh in the big final as they were stunned by the eighth-ranked women's side in the group stage.

In their first-ever defeat to the Asian minnows, Kaur's women were undone by the all-round effort of vice-captain Rumana Ahmed, who picked up three wickets before hitting a match-winning 34-ball 42 in chase of 142.

India will be hoping for a stronger batting show and the onus to get the runs will be on the dangerous trio of Raj, Mandhana, and Kaur.

On the other hand, Bangladesh, coached by former India international Anju Jain, will head into the final with a lot of confidence, given their giant-killing performances in the tournament. Notably, Salma Khatun's side defeated Pakistan comfortably, a day before handing India their only loss in Malaysia.

While their potent spin attack is capable of causing trouble to oppositions, India need to be wary of in-form opener Shamima Sultana and their dangerous vice-captain, Rumana.

Women's Asia Cup 2018 final - Full squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Ekta Bisht, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Veda Krishnamurthy, Smriti Mandhana, Mona Meshram, Shikha Pandey, Anuja Patil, Mithali Raj, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Poonam Yadav.

Bangladesh: Salma Khatun (c), Rumana Ahmed, Nahida Akter, Jahanara Alam, Lily Rani Biswas, Jannatul Ferdus, Panna Ghosh, Fargana Hoque, Sanjida Islam, Fahima Khatun, Khadija Tul Kubra, Ayasha Rahman, Nigar Sultana, Shamima Sultana, Sharmin Sultana.