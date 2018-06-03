The seventh edition of Women's Asia Cup, third successive time in T20I format, is being played between June 3 and 10 across two venues in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

How to watch Women's Asia Cup T20 2018 live

There is no television coverage of the matches in India. Live stream will be available on Hotstar, Jio TV.

PTV Sports will provide live coverage of matches in Pakistan.

All you need to know about the continental tournament

Six teams, including six-time champions India, last edition's runner-up Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Thailand, and Malaysia will be battling for the Asian crown.

Teams will be involved in a single-legged round-robin group stage format, in which each team will face the other five teams once.

The teams finishing at the top two spots at the end of the group stage will play the final n June 10.

The matches will be played across two venues — Royal Selangor Club, Kinara Academy Oval (both in Kuala Lumpur).

Full squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Ekta Bisht, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Veda Krishnamurthy, Smriti Mandhana, Mona Meshram, Shikha Pandey, Anuja Patil, Mithali Raj, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Poonam Yadav.

Pakistan: Bismah Maroof (c), Nain Abidi, Muneeba Ali, Anam Amin, Diana Baig, Nida Dar, Kainat Imtiaz, Javeria Khan, Nahida Khan, Sana Mir, Sidra Nawaz, Natalia Pervaiz, Javeria Rauf, Umaima Sohail, Nashra Sandhu.

Sri Lanka: Shashikala Siriwardene (c), Hasini Perera, Nilakshi de Silva, Inoshi Fernando, Nipuni Hansika, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Harshitha Madavi, Yashoda Mendis, Udeshika Prabodhani, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Inoka Ranaweera, Anushka Sanjeewani, Malsha Shehani, Rebeca Vandort (wk).

Bangladesh: Salma Khatun (c), Rumana Ahmed, Nahida Akter, Jahanara Alam, Lily Rani Biswas, Jannatul Ferdus, Panna Ghosh, Fargana Hoque, Sanjida Islam, Fahima Khatun, Khadija Tul Kubra, Ayasha Rahman, Nigar Sultana, Shamima Sultana, Sharmin Sultana.

Malaysia: Winifred Duraisingam (c), Sasha Azmi, Zumika Azmi, Christina Baret, Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Jamahidaya Intan, Mahirah Ismail, Wan Julia, Dhanusri Muhunan, Aina Najwa, Nadhirah Nasruddin, Arianna Natasya, Yusrina Yaakop, Noor Hayati Zakaria, Yasmin Zulkifli.

Thailand: Sornnarin Tippoch (c), Nattaya Boochatham, Naruemol Chaiwai, Natthakan Chantham, Rosenanee Kanoh, Onnicha Khamchompu, Nannapat Khoncharoenkai, Suleeporn Laomi, Wongpaka Liengprasert, Ratanaporn Padunglerd, Sirintra Saengsakaorat, Waralee Saensong, Sainammin Saenya, Chanida Sutthiruang, Arriya Yenyueak.

India Women's Asia Cup T20 preview -- Strong start for the six-time champions

India are eyeing their seventh straight title in the ongoing edition. Led by big-hitting all-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur, the Women in Blue are clear favourites to clinch the Asian crown yet again.

India crush Malaysia to open campaign in style

India began their campaign against hosts Malaysia at the Kinara Academy Oval on Sunday morning and proved their title credentials by handing a thrashing to minnows Malaysia.

While Mithali Raj's 69-ball 97 helped India post 169 on the board, teenager Pooja Vastrakar along with spinners Poonam Yadav and Anuja Patil, sharing eight wickets between them, shot down Malaysia to the lowest-ever women's T20I total — 27.

The visitors rode on a 69-ball 97 by senior campaigner Mithali Raj, who had finished the 2016 edition of the tournament as the top-scorer. The Indian ODI skipper, along with Kaur and opener Smriti Mandhana are expected to share the burden of getting the runs for the team.

Meanwhile, teenagers Pooja Vastrakar and Jemimah Rodrigues will be keen on making a mark with their all-round abilities in the ongoing tournament. With veteran Jhulan Goswami at the helm, the Indian bowling attack also comprises an array of spinners in Ekta Bisht, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav and Anuja Patil.

While India have relatively easier outing against Malaysia and Thailand to ease into the tournament, they will face Sri Lanka and Pakistan towards the end of the group stages. Nonetheless, Kaur's girls are likely to seal a spot in the final.

Full schedule -- India at Women's Asia Cup T20 2018

Match 1: India defeated Malaysia by 142 runs.

Match 2: India vs Thailand

Date: Monday, June 4

Time: 9:30 am local time, 7 am IST

Match 3: India vs Bangladesh

Date: Wednesday, June 6

Time: 2 pm local time, 11:30 am IST

Match 4: India vs Sri Lanka

Date: Thursday, June 7

Time: 2 pm local time, 11:30 am IST

Match 5: India vs Pakistan