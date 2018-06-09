The New Zealand Women cricket team made history on June 8 by setting up an ODI world record with highest ever 490/4 score. The team has surpassed their own 21-year-old record of 455 this time against Ireland by putting up a massive score of 490.

The White Ferns have even surpassed the highest record of men's total of 444/3 by England and established themselves as the queens of cricket at YMCA Cricket Club, Dublin.

The team fought together to achieve this huge total but the star of the match was Captain Suzie Bates who played a remarkable inning of 151 runs off 94 balls and the support was from the other side of the crease by Maddy Green who knocked 121 runs off 77 balls.

Bates built a partnership of 172 runs with opener Jess Watkin (62) who struck 10 boundaries and the captain smashed the Ireland team by hitting 24 boundaries in her innings. After Watkin's knock came Green and slammed 15 boundaries adding up to the New Zealand's amazing start.

Amelia Kerr struck nine boundaries and three sixes, scoring 81 runs off just 45 balls knock as New Zealand created history in 50 over cricket. The hosts were bowled out for 144 when the Ferns created history and won the match by 346 runs.

"It's unbelievable," Bates, who scored her 10th ODI century said, "To set a world record for men's and women's cricket is special and it's going to take a bit to chase it down".

For Ireland, Cara Murray performed the best by taking 2 wickets but she conceded 199 runs in her 10-over spell and this made her the most expensive bowler in the history of Indian cricket.

