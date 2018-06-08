India face arch-rivals Pakistan in their final round-robin match of Women's Asia Cup T20 in Malaysia on Saturday, June 8.

When is the match between India and Pakistan and how to watch it live

The 13th match of the tournament will start at 9:30 am local time, 7 am IST and 2:30 am IST.

There seems to be no live television coverage of the match in India. Live stream will be available on Hotstar, Jio TV. PTV Sports will provide live coverage of matches in Pakistan.

India vs Pakistan women preview

India have a superior record over Pakistan in women's cricket as the Women in Blue have beaten their counterparts from across the border seven times in nine matches, including the World T20 in 2016.

Their 10 meeting couldn't have come at a better time as both teams will be fighting for a place in the final of the continental tournament in a virtual semi-final at Kuala Lumpur on Saturday.

Table-toppers India and second-placed Pakistan are tied on points (six each) after four rounds in the ongoing round-robin league stage. The winner of the much-anticipated tie will be able to seal a spot in the final while the loser will be hoping nearest-rival Bangladesh (four points) lose their match against Malaysia.

Here's the Women's Asia Cup table with one round of fixtures to go! Which two sides will reach the #WAC2018 final?



Saturday's matches:

?? India v Pakistan ??

?? Sri Lanka v Thailand ??

?? Bangladesh v Malaysia ?? pic.twitter.com/GNGKMaxi36 — ICC (@ICC) June 8, 2018

The six-time champions had not lost a match in the Asia Cup history until Wednesday, June 6 when they were handed a comprehensive, shock defeat by Bangladesh.

India's famed spin bowling unit failed to step up as Bangladesh gunned down a 142-run target with seven wickets in hand.

However, Harmanpreet Kaur's women buckled up and made a strong comeback in their previous outing against Sri Lanka.

Spinners Ekta Bisht, Anuja Patil and Poonam Yadav shared four wickets between them as they restricted Shashikala Siriwardene's women to 107 and retain the top spot.

India will start the match against Pakistan as the favourites, given their consistent performances in the tournament.

While the likes of Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur, and Veda Krishnamurthy have been impressive with the bat, Indian spinners have made life difficult for the opposition batters.

On the other hand, Pakistan, led by Bismah Maroof, will be heading into the tie, high on confidence following their massive 147-run win over Malaysia.

Nida Dar, who slammed a 41-ball 27 before picking up four wickets with the ball, will once again be key to their chances of causing an upset on Saturday.

Women's Asia Cup T20 - India vs Paksitan squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Ekta Bisht, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Veda Krishnamurthy, Smriti Mandhana, Mona Meshram, Shikha Pandey, Anuja Patil, Mithali Raj, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Poonam Yadav.

Pakistan: Bismah Maroof (c), Nain Abidi, Muneeba Ali, Anam Amin, Diana Baig, Nida Dar, Kainat Imtiaz, Javeria Khan, Nahida Khan, Sana Mir, Sidra Nawaz, Natalia Pervaiz, Javeria Rauf, Umaima Sohail, Nashra Sandhu.