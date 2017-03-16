Sports News
Monaco vs Manchester City highlights: Watch all the goals as Guardiola's team are knocked out of Champions League
Champions League results: Man City stunned by exuberant Monaco; Atletico Madrid ease into quarters
India vs Australia live streaming: Watch Ind vs Aus 3rd Test in Ranchi on TV, online
Djokovic vs Kyrgios live: Watch BNP Paribas Open 2017 tennis on TV, online
Genie Bouchard is asking her Instagram followers to 'wife' her, but why?
Shocked at Force India's pink livery for 2017? Check out manufacturers who have gone pink way before
Champions League football live streaming: Watch Monaco vs Manchester City second leg online - March 15
Leicester City star promotes 'Captain Morgan' rum brand during Sevilla match
Indian Wells Masters (Paribas Open) 2017 live streaming: Watch Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal live streaming and TV information
WWE incomes revealed: How much do Triple H and Stephanie McMahon earn?
Eibar defender Florian Lejeune set to be Arsenal's first signing of the summer?
India vs Australia 3rd Test: Confirmed playing XI and team news for both sides in Ranchi
British UFC fighters Leon Edwards and Tom Breese have been hailed as ‘good role models’ ahead of their respective fights at London’s O2 Arena on 18 March. Edwards and Breese both train at the UTC training centre in Birmingham, a three storey MMA gym which IBTimes UK visited ahead of UFC London. Edwards is taking on Vicente Luque at the event, while Breese will be facing Oluwale Bamgbose.
UFC London: Leon Edwards and Tom Breese ‘good role models’ for young fighters
The newly-appointed manager also insisted that his side were in the quarter finals on merit, after Leicester beat Sevilla 2-0 at home on 14 March to progress in the competition.
Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare says Foxes could be the surprise team in Champions League
