British UFC fighters Leon Edwards and Tom Breese have been hailed as ‘good role models’ ahead of their respective fights at London’s O2 Arena on 18 March. Edwards and Breese both train at the UTC training centre in Birmingham, a three storey MMA gym which IBTimes UK visited ahead of UFC London. Edwards is taking on Vicente Luque at the event, while Breese will be facing Oluwale Bamgbose. Mar 15, 2017
