England take on India in the third and final match of the ODI series in Headingley, Leeds on Tuesday, July 17.

When does the match start and how to watch it live

The third ODI between England and India will start at 12:30 pm local time, 5 pm IST and 11:30 am GMT.

Sony Six and Sony Ten 1 will provide live television coverage of the match in India. The live stream will be available on Sony Liv.

3rd ODI: What to expect

England bounced back from the series opening-defeat and handed an 86-run thrashing to India in the second ODI on Saturday at Lord's. With the series tied at 1-1, Tuesday's match in Leeds will be a winner-takes-all clash.

India can take confidence from the way they sealed the decider in a hard-fought T20I series. However, Virat Kohli & Co. may not be able to easily repeat the feat, considering the way in which England dominated the second ODI.

Joe Root found form and struck a century as England used the toss to their advantage at Lord's where the track slowed down considerably during India's chase of 323.

India's middle-order woes may haunt them again

India, much to the surprise of quite a few in the cricket fraternity, came up with an insipid reply as the batting unit struggled after losing the top order cheaply. Wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni faced flak for his unusually intent-less knock.

India will have to address the long-persisting problem with their middle order. Their top three don't fail often, but if they do, the batting unit looks exploitable.

The likes of KL Rahul and Suresh Raina haven't made a big impact yet in the ODI series. Dhoni hasn't been as effective as he has been in the shortest format of the game.

Captain Kohli may still not make a change to the batting line-up but the likes of Rahul and Raina need to step up and deliver. Shreyas Iyer and Dinesh Karthik are waiting in the wings, without having played even a single match on the tour.

Bhuvneshwar likey to return

Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal have been brilliant but India's pace bowling unit, which has failed to provide enough breakthroughs, will be a cause of concern for the captain.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who was rested for the second ODI, is likely to make the playing XI on Tuesday.

On the other hand, England will be hoping to build on the winning momentum ahead of the much-anticipated five-Test series, starting August 1.

History favours England in Leeds as they have managed to win 19 off the 30 matches at Headingley while the Men in Blue have lost five out of eight games.

Team news

India are likely to replace Siddharth Kaul with Bhuvneshwar in order to strengthen the bowling unit. Raina and Rahul might just hold on to their spots despite competition from the bench.

India playing XI: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal.

England are unlikely to change the winning combination for the crucial series decider.

England playing XI: Eoin Morgan (c), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, David Willey, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

3rd ODI: Global TV listings and live stream