Chelsea vs Manchester United highlights: Watch all the action as Kante sends Blues into FA Cup semifinals
Tennis catfight: Instagram hottie Wozniacki is fuming over sizzling Sharapova
Tottenham Hotspur are braced to lose top scorer Harry Kane after he limped off during the FA Cup quarter-final win over Millwall at White Hart Lane. The 6-0 win by Pochettinos side sees them join Arsenal and Manchester City in the semi-finals, but they might have to do without their star man Kane for a while, as he hobbled off just seven minutes into the match.
Mar 13, 2017
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino talks Millwall win and Harry Kane injury
AFC Cup 2017 schedule: Fixtures, dates, venues for Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC matches
After a humiliating 6-0 loss in the FA cup quarter final, a video appears to show a Millwall fan snap and punch a taunting Tottenham supporter in the face on 12 March. Fans of Tottenham Hotspur and Millwall clashed before their teams met, as police tried to keep the fans separate and under control. The FA is also investigating Millwalls fans after they reportedly targeted Tottenham Hotspur forward Heung-min Son with racist chants.
Mar 13, 2017
Irate Millwall fan punches Spurs supporter after FA Cup London derby
Manchester United news: Jose Mourinho more focused on Europa League than FA Cup
Lazio vs Torino live football streaming: Watch Serie A live on Tv, Online – March 13
Winds of up to 100kph – that blew competitors off their bikes – forced organisers to cancel the international road race in South Africa.
Mar 13, 2017
Cyclists try to control bikes after Cape Town Cycle Tour cancelled due to strong winds
Chelsea vs Manchester United live: Watch live streaming action of FA Cup 2017 quarterfinal
Watch: WWE superstars sing 'Rang Barse' in Holi 2017 video
Pep Guardiola looking to sign unsettled Bayern Munich sensation Joshua Kimmich
Dance-off with Nick Cannon, kiss with Nikki Bella; what John Cena did at Nickelodeon KCA 2017
Watch EPIC failure as Bangladesh batsman Soumya Sarkar uses DRS after getting bowled
John Cena shuts up Bray Wyatt, Lesnar demolishes Kevin Owens: Watch WWE Madison Square Garden full matches
