Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino talks Millwall win and Harry Kane injury

Tottenham Hotspur are braced to lose top scorer Harry Kane after he limped off during the FA Cup quarter-final win over Millwall at White Hart Lane. The 6-0 win by Pochettinos side sees them join Arsenal and Manchester City in the semi-finals, but they might have to do without their star man Kane for a while, as he hobbled off just seven minutes into the match. Mar 13, 2017
Irate Millwall fan punches Spurs supporter after FA Cup London derby

After a humiliating 6-0 loss in the FA cup quarter final, a video appears to show a Millwall fan snap and punch a taunting Tottenham supporter in the face on 12 March. Fans of Tottenham Hotspur and Millwall clashed before their teams met, as police tried to keep the fans separate and under control. The FA is also investigating Millwalls fans after they reportedly targeted Tottenham Hotspur forward Heung-min Son with racist chants. Mar 13, 2017
