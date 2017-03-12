Sports News
Arsenal were hit by a further blow during the 5-0 win over Lincoln City after midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain suffered a hamstring injury during the FA Cup quarter-final at The Emirates Stadium, manager Arsene Wenger confirmed.
Mar 12, 2017
Arsene Wenger confirms Alex Oxlade Chamberlain injury
The UTC in Birmingham is a huge three storey gym, dedicated to teaching all the skills needed in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA). It has produced a number of fighters that have gone on to perform on the world stage in the UFC, including Leon Edwards and Tom Breese who are fighting at London’s o2 Arena on March 18.
Mar 11, 2017
How to train like a UFC fighter
