Didier Deschamps and his men are expected to get a hero's welcome when they land in Paris on Monday, July 15.

The Les Blues created history in Moscow on Sunday, clinching their second World Cup title after beating Croatia 4-2 in what turned out to be a dramatic final at the Luzhniki Stadium.

Even as congratulatory messages are pouring in from across the globe for the French national team, Paris' state-owned public transport operator, RATP, has renamed six metro stations in the capital city to mark France's triumph.

RATP Group took to Twitter to share photos of the renamed metro stations.

Coach Deschamps, who became the only third player to achieve the player-coach World Cup double, finds his name in two metro stations.

Notre-Dame des Champs has been temporarily renamed Notre Didier Deschamps while Champs Elysees-Clemenceau becomes "Deschamps Elysees-Clemenceau."

Victor Hugo station has been renamed Victor Hugo Lloris in a bid to pay tribute to France's captain and custodian, Hugo Lloris.

Avron station becomes "Nous Avron Gagne", which sounds similar to a French phrase "Nous Avons Gagne". The latter translates to "We have won", according to Four Four Two.

Meanwhile, Bercy station has become "Bercy Les Bleus". Bercy sounds similar to "Merci", which means "Thank You".

Charles de Gaulle-Etoile has been changed to "On a 2 Etoiles". The latter phrase translates to "We've got 2 stars", which refers to the second star on French national team shirts.

The Mona Lisa joins the celebration

Also, the Louvre museum tweeted an edited photo of its famous exhibit, the Mona Lisa, sporting the Les Bleus shirt with two stars on it.

The 23-member squad along with the support staff will go on an open-top bus parade in Paris on Monday upon their arrival from Russia. Fans are expected to turn out in large numbers to salute the victorious French team.

However, crazy celebrations took a dark turn on Sunday as two people died even as police used tear gas to control riots that broke out in Paris after midnight.

While a 50-year-old man broke his neck while trying to dive into a canal in Annecy, another died after his car crashed into a tree during celebrations, according to reports.