Croatia will become the eighth team to win a Fifa World Cup if they achieve glory tonight.

Just like their opponents, the team from the Balkan nation has remained unbeaten in the tournament so far. They have dispatched of the likes of Argentina, Russia, and England en route to the final.

Captain and Real Madrid superstar Luka Modric runs the engine room along with Barcelona's Ivan Rakitic, making their midfield one of the most dangerous in the tournament.

Ivan Perisic and Ante Rebic have been in fine form as well and Mario Mandzukic should be feeling confident after his winner against England in the semi-final.

Can Dejan Lovren & Co. stop the dangerous French frontline? Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann have been in red-hot form while Olivier Giroud has been key as the lone striker.