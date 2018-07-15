Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Fifa World Cup 2018 final from Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.
We're an hour away from the start of the big final!
One hour to go. We will continue to bring all the live updates from Moscow.
Can Croatia create history?
Croatia will become the eighth team to win a Fifa World Cup if they achieve glory tonight.
Just like their opponents, the team from the Balkan nation has remained unbeaten in the tournament so far. They have dispatched of the likes of Argentina, Russia, and England en route to the final.
Captain and Real Madrid superstar Luka Modric runs the engine room along with Barcelona's Ivan Rakitic, making their midfield one of the most dangerous in the tournament.
Ivan Perisic and Ante Rebic have been in fine form as well and Mario Mandzukic should be feeling confident after his winner against England in the semi-final.
Can Dejan Lovren & Co. stop the dangerous French frontline? Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann have been in red-hot form while Olivier Giroud has been key as the lone striker.
Big names from the sporting World are in Moscow!
Who wouldn't want to watch a Fifa World Cup live from the stands in Moscow?
Celebrated Olympian Usain Bolt is at the Luzhniki Stadium and so is former India cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly.
In Moscow for the World Cup final ..what an atmosphere pic.twitter.com/DfWZAJKVnH— Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) July 15, 2018
Fans queuing up outside the Luzhniki!
The mood at the Luzhniki Stadium is going to be electric. Russia have so far won a lot of praise for being wonderful hosts of the World Cup.
Check out these photographs to get a glimpse of the festive scene in Moscow.
Can France live up to the expectations?
The Les Blue have the firepower to emulate the feat of Deschamps' victorious side from the 1998 World Cup. In Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud, they have one of the fearsome forward lines going around.
Their engine room is run by two of the best Premier League midfielders in N'golo Kante and Paul Pogba. The duo has been pivotal to France's success in the ongoing tournament as the Chelsea midfielder does the dirty job while the Manchester United star has wonderfully adapted to the defensive role.
Team news: No surprises as both managers field strong squad
Croatia have played three back-to-back extra-time periods in the lead up to the final. They had beaten Denmark and Croatia in the Round of 16 and quarter-final while Mario Mandzukic scored the winning goal against England in the 109th minute of the semi-final.
Despite concerns over Fatigue coach Zlatko Dalic has fielded a strong unit. Didier Deschamps, who is bidding to become only the third man to win the Jules Rimet Trophy both as a player and as a coach, fields a strong XI as well.
France: Lloris, Pavard, Varane, Umtiti, Hernandez, Pogba, Kanté, Mbappé, Griezmann, Matuidi, Giroud.
Croatia: Subasic, Vrsaljko, Strinic, Lovren, Vida, Rakitic, Modric, Brozovic, Perisic, Mandzukic, Rebic.
It's time for the big final!
France were one of the pre-tournament favourites and Didier Deschamps' men have done well to reach the final Sunday of the World Cup.
On the other hand, Croatia were considered dark horses. Luka Modric's men have performed as a unit and have reaped its rewards in Russia.
Who will be crowned the champions later today? Take your call here.