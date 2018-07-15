12th seed Novak Djokovic takes on 8th seed Kevin Anderson in the men's singles final of Wimbledon 2018 in London on Sunday, July 15.

When does the match start and how to watch it live

The Wimbledon men's singles final will start at 2 pm BST and 6:30 pm IST.

Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 2 will provide live television coverage of the match in India. The live stream will be available on Hotstar.

Djokovic vs Anderson: What to expect

Both the semi-final of Wimbledon 2018 have been marathons.

While Anderson needed six hours and 35 minutes to edge past John Isner of the United States 26-24 in the decider, Djokovic took five hours and 17 minutes to beat Rafael Nadal in a Wimbledon classic and reach his first Grand Slam final since the US Open in 2016.

Would it be another marathon at the SW19 later today? If so, sports fans across the globe would have to juggle between the Wimbledon final and the big Fifa World Cup final, which starts two hours after the former.

A lot will depend on how much the two players can offer after their draining semi-final encounter.

Can Anderson fight fatigue and clinch history?

For Anderson, it will a test of his mental and physical character as he was also involved in a five-set epic against Roger Federer in the quarter-final.

The South African revealed his legs were "jelly-like" after Friday's semi-final, which was also the second longest match in Wimbledon history.

"The legs are pretty jelly-like. Ideally, I'd like to get out and hit for maybe 30 minutes [on Saturday], just to try to keep the same sort of routines that we've been having. But I've never played a match this long, so it will be something. We'll have to see how things go," Anderson said.

The world number eight though is a win away from his maiden Grand Slam title. After failing in the final hurdle of US Open last year, the 32-year-old will be determined to finish on the top step of the podium.

Djokovic rues not having a rest day

On the other hand, Djokovic will be hoping to tell the rest of the world that is well and truly back from the elbow injury with a fourth title at the All England Tennis Club.

The Serb had endured a difficult phase in his career over the last season and a half but showed signs of progress in the clay-court swing of 2018. He had to undergo a small medical intervention after a fourth-round exit at Australian Open.

Djokovic was close to his best, showcasing a solid defence against the forehand of Nadal in the semi-final. The 31-year-old was able to hit winners at will, which is an ominous sign for Anderson.

However, Djokovic returns to action less than 24 hours following his semi-final that was suspended on Friday and resumed on Saturday.

"Kevin also had quite a few hours on the court in the last couple matches. But he had a day off, which is quite necessary at this stage. I wish I can have a day," Djokovic said.

"But it is what it is. I'll just have to accept the circumstances and try to recover as best as I can."

Wimbledon 2018 final live stream and global TV listings

UK: TV - BBC; Live stream - BBC Sport Website and app

US: ESPN

Africa: Canal Plus

Asia: TV - Fox Sports, Star India; Live stream - Fox Go, Hotstar

Australia: TV - Fox Sports, Seven Network; Live stream - Foxtel Go

China: CCTV 5, Beijing TV

Canada: TSN Canada

France: beIN Sports

Germany: Sky Deutschland

Japan: NHK and Wowow