Sports News
Play
Jose Mourinhos Manchester United were knocked out of the FA cup on 13 March, after losing 1-0 to Chelsea. Mourinhos former club, Chelsea, did just enough to beat title holders United, as NGolo Kantes low shot was the only goal of the game. But the turning point in the match was when Ander Herrera was sent off in the first half, after a relatively soft second yellow card. During the game Mourinho was targeted by the Chelsea fans, as they chanted Judas and youre not special anymore, but in response the Red Devils boss reminded the supporters of the three Premier League titles he won for Chelsea.
Mar 14, 2017
Jose Mourinho declares Judas is number one after Chelsea fans chants
Conor McGregor and Olympic boxer Michael Conlan confident fight with Floyd Mayweather will happen
AFC Cup 2017 live score: Where to follow BFC vs Mohun Bagan match live
IPL fans can finally smile as commentator Harsha Bhogle could return for IPL 2017
India vs Australia third Test schedule: All you need to know about the Ranchi match
Boxing news: Bob Arum says Manny Pacquiao vs Amir Khan fight could still happen
India vs Australia Test Series 2017: Ian Chappell's suggestion to Virat Kohli - control your emotions
The Daily Telegraph now calls Virat Kohli a 'dictator'; RCB star Shane Watson comments
Arsenal looking for their own N'Golo Kante as they target Premier League star
IPL 2017: No ifs, no buts, Ben Stokes has to deliver for RPS as Mitchell Marsh is out of IPL 10
Arsenal's Mesut Ozil to Manchester United: 5 reasons why it would be a bad move
Champions League: Leicester City vs Sevilla starting XI and team news
Cricket news: Will the unpredictable MS Dhoni play his last game for India in the Champions Trophy?
Chelsea vs Manchester United FA Cup: 'Judas is No.1' - Mourinho's reply to fury from Blues fans
IBTIMES TV
- Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 facts: US-Bangla plane crashes at Kathmandu airport
- Yamaha YZF-R15 V 3.0 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF: Which full-faired bike wins?
- Kisan Long March is Left's desperate bid to stay politically relevant [Opinion]
- Kinzhal missile fascinating facts: Russia's 'invincible' hypersonic warhead test successful
MOST POPULAR
- Mohammed Shami makes big claim in response to wife Hasin Jahan's allegations
- IPL 2018: MS Dhoni's role behind CSK getting former RCB star revealed
- Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan's ex-husband reveals details about their marriage
- Mohammed Shami says wife not mentally stable after she accuses him of match-fixing
- How MS Dhoni let Virat Kohli's Test team down: Syed Kirmani explains