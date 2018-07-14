Seven-time champion Serena Williams takes on Angelique Kerber in the women's singles final of Wimbledon 2018 at the All England Tennis Club in London on Saturday, July 14.

When does the match and how to watch it live

The women's singles final will not start before 2 pm local time, 6:30 pm IST and 1 pm GMT.

Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 2 will provide live television coverage of the match in India. The live stream will be available on Hotstar.

Serena eyes history

Serena didn't enjoy a good start to the ongoing season as she withdrew from Australian Open and struggled in the Sunshine tournaments before quitting ahead of the French Open quarter-final due to complications of childbirth.

Her early-season woes though seem to be distant past as the 36-year-old has been at her dominant best in the ongoing grass-court Grand Slam tournament in London.

The seven-time champion has lost only one set en route to the final. Hardly showing signs of rustiness, the American superstar has stormed her way into the second Sunday, giving herself a chance to equal Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 major titles.

Serena made light work of Julia Goerges in the semi-final 6-2, 6-4 and is starting as the favourite to add to her tally of 23 Grand Slam titles in what will be her 10th Wimbledon final.

Serena not thinking about history ahead of the big final

However, the Serena doesn't want to think about the milestone and put pressure on herself ahead of the big match later today. Here's what the former world number one had said after the semi-final:

To be perfectly honest, I haven't thought about that this tournament. Not even once actually. In fact, I've probably forget about it. I think that's a good thing because I put so much pressure on myself when I was trying to get to 18, then the rest, it was so much." "But as I said in the past couple years, I don't want to limit myself. I think that's what I was doing in the past, I was limiting myself. "It's just a number. I want to get as many as I can, starting with - I still have a match to win, so I'm not even there yet."

Can Kerber pose a big threat?

Serena though will not have it easy as Kerber has been as good as anybody in the ongoing tournament.

With comfortable wins against Naomi Osaka, Belinda Bencic and Jelena Ostapenko, the German will be confident about her chances of winning her maiden crown at the iconic Grand Slam tournament.

Kerber looked impeccable during her 6-3, 6-3 win over Ostapenko where she dragged her young opponent all across the court.

The world number 10, known for her returning prowess, will be hoping to engage Serena in long rallies in a bid to tire the veteran.

Kerber though needs to serve better to make sure she doesn't gift easy points to her American opponent, who is staring at history.

Wimbledon 2018 women's singles final TV guide