Ever since their first meeting at the Super Bowl in 2010, a lot has been spoken and written about the friendship between Meghan Markle and Serena Williams. Their rapport was quite evident at the 2014 Super Bowl while competing in DIRECTV's Celebrity Beach Bowl.

The bonding grew over the years and there were even reports of Serena being the bridesmaid at Meghan's wedding. With Meghan moving permanently to London after her hi-profile wedding with Prince Harry, it would be interesting to see how the BFFs are going to keep their long-distance friendship alive.

So here we take a look at three common things between Meghan and Serena.

Their love for sports

Of course, Serena is one of greatest tennis players of the generation. But though not as known, Meghan too is an avid sports enthusiast. The Duchess of Sussex was often spotted at the Super Bowl and other sports events, also participating in a few activities herself, before the high profile wedding to the Duke of Sussex.

Indeed, Meghan's first public date with Harry was at the Wimbledon in 2016. Recently, the ladies along with Serena's husband, Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian, watched Prince Harry play a polo match in Ascot.

All eyes are now on Wimbledon 2018. Will Meghan head to support her friend Serena? The 36-year old tennis star is however not sure of it. After her win on Monday, when asked whether Meghan would come for her next match, Serena jokingly said, "I don't know, we'll see. If I keep winning."

Their strong personalities

It is a known fact that both these stars enjoy a fame and success that is self-made, also often advocating for various social causes. Serena is an active member of the Black Lives Matter movement and never shies away from empowering the LGBTQ community. Meanwhile, Meghan focusses on women empowerment and has been an active member of the United Nations in supporting various issues.

Their love for each other

In an earlier interview to Vanity Fair, when asked about Meghan's personality, William told, "Her personality just shines. I told her, 'You've got to be who you are, Meghan. You can't hide.' "

Serena Williams wore trainers to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's evening reception https://t.co/U2urC13JTM pic.twitter.com/ORlopv6xpX — Harper's Bazaar UK (@BazaarUK) May 20, 2018

Soon after Serena gave birth to her daughter Alexis, Meghan remarked, "She will be an amazing mom. The very best, because she is so attuned to balancing strength and sensitivity. Plus, given that she is pretty epic at karaoke, I think she'll put her signature Serena spin on singing lullabies for the baby. I can't wait for that!"

Well, that sums up their love for each other. What do you think? Share your thoughts in the comments below.