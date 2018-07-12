Seven-time champion Serena Williams faces 13th seed Julia Gorges in the women's singles semi-final of Wimbledon 2018 at the SW19 in London on Thursday, July 12.

When does the match start and how to watch it live

The much-anticipated semi-final involving Serena will not start before 2:15 pm local time and 6:45 pm IST.

Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 2 will provide live television coverage of the match in India. The live stream will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

Can Serena reach yet another Grand Slam final?

Williams is slowly but steadily getting back to her best after suffering a long layoff due to complications with daughter Olympia's birth in September 2017. The 36-year-old had her title defence of Australian Open and struggled during the early-season hard-court swing.

Withdrawal from Roland Garros Round of 16 came as a big blow and thus expectations were low in the lead up to Wimbledon.

However, the seven-time champion, who was seeded 25th, has been exceeding expectations at Wimbledon. Williams hadn't dropped a set until Tuesday's quarter-final in which she came back from being a set down against Camila Giorgi.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion will start as favourites to win her 35th major semi-final, considering her form and renewed hunger. Also, the American star has not lost to Gorges in two of their career meetings that came in 2010 and 2011.

Tough to bet against Williams: Murray

Former Wimbledon champion Andy Murray feels Serena will hard to stop that the American add to her trophy collection at the SW19 this year. Notably, the former world number one will equal Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 major titles if she finishes on the top step of the podium on Saturday.

"Coming back from giving birth, she looks like she's in great shape. She's playing extremely well here, and it would be tough to bet against her [winning the title] now that she's this far into the tournament," Murray told the BBC after Williams' quarter-final win.

Gorges didn't have a good pre-Wimbledon run on grass-court but the 29-year-old German has stepped up and reached her first major semi-final.

She has taken the hard route to the last four, going the distance against Vera Lapko, Barbora Strycova and an in-form Kiki Bertens in the previous rounds.

Williams' isn't playing her best tennis but Gorges faces an uphill task in the semi-final. A lot will depend on how well she can serve as the margin of error is very less against her celebrated opponent.

Wimbledon 2018 semi-final: Global TV guide and live stream information

UK: TV - BBC; Live stream - BBC Sport Website and app

US: ESPN

Africa: Canal Plus

Asia: TV - Fox Sports, Star India; Live stream - Fox Go, Hotstar

Australia: TV - Fox Sports, Seven Network; Live stream - Foxtel Go

China: CCTV 5, Beijing TV

Canada: TSN Canada

France: beIN Sports

Germany: Sky Deutschland

Japan: NHK and Wowow

Serbia: Eurosport, RTS, Sportklub