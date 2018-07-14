Kevin de Bruyne and Belgium may have missed out on an opportunity to reach their first-ever World Cup final but the Manchester City star's girlfriend, Michele Lacroix, is super proud of him.

Michele, who has been a regular fixture at the stands during Belgium's fixtures at the World Cup, took to Instagram to post a photo of herself with de Bruyne in the Red Devils' colours from the stadium and their two-year-old son.

De Bruyne considers his better-half a "partner in crime" and the duo never miss an opportunity to turn shutterbugs themselves. Ahead of Belgium's crunch quarter-final tie against Brazil, Michele shared a throwback photo on the occasion of their first wedding anniversary.

She wrote: "1 year husband and wife. Can't wait for forever, this is just the beginning. Love you. Happy anniversary X (sic)."

Notably, de Bruyne and Michele have been dating since 2014 and the City star proposed to her in Paris with Eiffel Tower in the background last year. The stunning blonde from Genk got into the relationship during the footballer's time at Wolfsburg in Bundesliga, according to reports.

Michele's follower count on Instagram is ever-growing and she receives a lot of love from her and de Bruyne's fans on the social media platform. From showing off her style to stunning photographs of vacation with the family, the 26-year-old is certainly keeping her 171,000 followers engaged.

Notably, de Bruyne had suffered a harrowing experience with his ex-girlfriend as the latter had reportedly cheated on him. The City star, according to The Sun, had revealed in a book how his Belgian teammate and Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois stole the woman away from him, leading to a volatile bust-up between the two.

The two have buried the hatchet and will be seen taking on the Three Lions at St. Petersburg on Saturday in a bid to finish as the third-best team in the ongoing World Cup.