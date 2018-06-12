Manchester City's 26-year-old attacking midfielder will play a critical role in Belgium's campaign in Russia. He narrowly missed out on winning the Premier League Player of the Year but will be looking to make up for it with his country. He was a crucial force in City's title-winning campaign this year in England.
Name: Kevin De Bruyne
Age: 27
Date of Birth: June 28, 1991
Place of Birth: Drongen, Belgium
Position: Attacking Midfielder
Height: 1.81m
Weight: 68kg
International caps: 61
International goals: 14
Shirt Number: 7
Current club: Manchester City
2017/18 season stats:
- Premier League: 8 goals, 16 assists in 37 games
- Champions League: 1 goal, 4 assists in 8 games
- FA Cup: 1 goal in 3 appearances
Notable achievements: won the footballer of the year in 2015 with VfL Wolfsburg