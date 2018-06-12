Manchester City's 26-year-old attacking midfielder will play a critical role in Belgium's campaign in Russia. He narrowly missed out on winning the Premier League Player of the Year but will be looking to make up for it with his country. He was a crucial force in City's title-winning campaign this year in England.

Name: Kevin De Bruyne

Age: 27

Date of Birth: June 28, 1991

Place of Birth: Drongen, Belgium

Position: Attacking Midfielder

Height: 1.81m

Weight: 68kg

International caps: 61

International goals: 14

Shirt Number: 7

Current club: Manchester City

2017/18 season stats:

Premier League: 8 goals, 16 assists in 37 games Champions League: 1 goal, 4 assists in 8 games FA Cup: 1 goal in 3 appearances

Notable achievements: won the footballer of the year in 2015 with VfL Wolfsburg