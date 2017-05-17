Sports News
Watch: The awkward moment Maria Sharapova asks a reporter, "Are you married?" [VIDEO]
Juventus vs Lazio final live football streaming: Watch Coppa Italia 2017 final live on TV, Online (May 17)
UFC news: Daniel Cormier says Jon Jones has been cheating his entire life
Tennis news: Was Rafael Nadal the reason behind Roger Federer's French Open skip? Todd Woodbridge thinks so
Carles Puyol in India: Barca legend poses with Kangana Ranaut, plays foosball live! [VIDEOS]
WTA Chief criticises French Tennis Federation president over Maria Sharapova French Open snub
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger hopes talisman player Alexis Sanchez will continue to prove his worth at Arsenal after the Chilean led the Gunners to a 2-0 victory on 16 May, scoring two goals. Sanchezs availability to face Sunderland was in doubt after the Gunners top scorer suffered an injury on the weekend.
May 17, 2017
Arsene Wenger hails devil Alexis Sanchez after Arsenals 2-0 win over Sunderland
Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru, AFC Cup 2017 match live score: Where to follow updates
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2017 Eliminator live cricket streaming
Fernando Alonso happy with progress despite finishing 24th in first serious practice for Indianapolis 500
Rafael Nadal vs Nicolas Almagro live tennis streaming: Watch Rome Masters (Italian Open) live on TV, Online
Tennis News: Rafael Nadal feels it is 'logical' for Roger Federer to miss French Open
Burnout for Indian cricketers? After Champions Trophy, Virat Kohli's team will face West Indies in June-July
Arsenal transfer news: Arsene Wenger targeting move for talented Chelsea youngster Tammy Abraham
