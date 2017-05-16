Sports News
IPL 2017 playoffs: Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) match prediction
IPL 2017 playoffs Qualifier 1: Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) confirmed playing XI and team news
Zlatan Ibrahimovic gives his trademark smile as he relaxes by the pool in Miami..sans a leg brace!
Instagram star Korbin Jackson, only 2, shows a football trick which Cristiano and Messi may fail to do
IPL 2017 Fantasy League tips: Mumbai Indians vs RPS; Make sure Rohit, Unadkat and Smith are in your squad
Play
Here is a look at some of the most glamorous sportswomen in the world.
May 15, 2017
5 most glamorous sportswomen in the world (video)
IPL 2017 Qualifier 1 MI vs RPS: No Stokes, a Dhoni special at Wankhede, Bumrah yorkers and captain magic from Rohit
Ben Stokes IPL exit: Pietersen says ECB's training camp in Spain will be a beer party
India cricket news: Virat Kohli to meet CoA again and discuss players' payment structure before IPL 2017 final
Play
West Ham manager Slaven Bilic does a one question press conference after 4-0 defeat by Liverpool in last home game of the season.
May 15, 2017
West Ham manager Slaven Bilic disappointed with his teams performance against Liverpool
Play
Klopp was speaking to the press after his side convincingly beat West Ham 4-0 at the London Stadium on 14 May. Liverpool can secure Champions League football next season if they beat relegated side Middlesbrough at Anfield on 21 May.
May 15, 2017
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says players are focused on final match in race for Champions League
Asian Wrestling Championship 2017: Complete medals tally, list of India's winners
Wayne Rooney's transfer to Chinese Super League could be blocked by wife Coleen due to This problem
Viral photo of Sony Norde as Bahubali, regales fans after Mohun Bagan's Fed Cup win over East Bengal
