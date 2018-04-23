Director Koratala Siva's Telugu movie Bharat Ane Nenu starring Mahesh Babu and Kiara Advani is a political drama that explores how keeping up with promises and accountability of the same are missing in the current political system.

Bharat Ane Nenu Review | Audience's Reaction | Critics' Verdict | Celebs' Response

Bharat Ane Nenu box office collection:

US premieres box office collection: Mahesh's film beats Rangasthalam record

First-day box office collection: Siva's film turns biggest opener for Mahesh Babu

Overseas box office collection: Mahesh Babu movie crosses $2.5 million on first day

Second day box office collection: Rangasthalam crosses Rs 80 crore more mark

US 2-day box office collection: Siva's film turns 3rd fastest $2 million grosser

First-weekend box office collection: Rangasthalam crosses Rs 120 crore more mark

First-week box office collection: Coming soon

Second-weekend box office collection: Coming soon

Second-week box office collection: Coming soon

Bharat Ane Nenu story: Bharath Ram (Mahesh Babu) has taken 5 degrees from Oxford University, London. He returns to India following the death of his father (Sarath Kumar) and he inherits his father's post of Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister. The crux of the story revolves around how Bharat takes the charge and mends the political system and focuses on the welfare of the society.

Cast: Mahesh Babu is seen playing Bharath Ram, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, while Kiara Advani is his love interest Vasumathi. Prakash Raj, R Sarathkumar, Devaraj, Aamani, Sithara, Posani Krishna Murali, Devadas Kanakala, Jayalalita, P Ravi Shankar, Banerjee, Anish Kuruvilla, Rahul Ramakrishna, Jeeva are in the supporting cast.

Crew: DVV Danayya has produced Bharat Ane Nenu under his banner DVV Entertainments. Director Koratala Siva has written story, screenplay, and dialogues for the movie. Devi Sri Prasad has given the music, Ravi K Chandran and Tirru handled the cinematography, Sreekar Prasad's editing, Peter Heins' action choreography, Ramajogayya Sastry's lyrics and Shankar's art direction has been praised.

Bharat Ane Nenu Budget & Pre-Release Business

Budget: Rs 65 crore

Theatrical rights: Rs 100 crore

Satellite rights: Rs 22.50 crore

Hindi Dubbing rights: Rs 15.50 crore

Music and other rights: Rs 2 crore

Censorship: U/A certificate

Running time: 2.54 hours

Release date: April 20, 2018

Bharat Ane Nenu teaser:

Bharat Ane Nenu official trailer:

Bharat Ane Nenu Songs Jukebox