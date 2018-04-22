Mahesh Babu's Bharat Ane Nenu continued to keep the cash registers ringing at the worldwide box office on Saturday and took its two-day total collection beyond Rs 80 crore gross mark in the global market.

The Koratala Siva directorial was released in over 2,000 screens across the globe, amidst huge hype, expectations, and promotions. Bharat Ane Nenu collected Rs 55.50 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day. It earned around Rs 35 crore for its global distributors on the opening day.

Bharat Ane Nenu became the biggest opener for Mahesh Babu, beating the records of Spyder and Srimanthudu. The movie also shattered the records of Khaidi No 150, Rangasthalam and Jai Lava Kusa. The film was expected to be the non-Baahubali biggest opener, beating the record of Agnyaathavaasi. But it failed and landed in the fourth rank in the list of biggest opener Telugu films of all time.

The movie received a positive talk from the audience and critics and the strong word of mouth helped it remain rock-steady at the box office on Saturday. But when compared to its first-day collection, the film witnessed over 50 percent drop in its business on its second day. The reason is that unlike Friday, the movie did not have extra shows and increased ticket prices on Saturday.

As per the early estimates, Bharat Ane Nenu collected approximately Rs 28 crore at the worldwide box office on Saturday. Its two-day total collection has reached Rs 83 crore in the global market. The movie witnessed 100 percent occupancy in the morning shows in many centers on Sunday and it is set to cross Rs 100 crore mark at the worldwide market on its third day.

On Saturday, Bharat Ane Nenu has added Rs 18 crore to the two-day earnings of its distributors – Rs 53 crore. The distributors have shelled Rs 100 crore on its global theatrical rights. The movie has recovered 53 percent of their investments and as per early trends, it is expected to return another 20 percent on Sunday.

Here are the details of Bharat Ane Nenu's earnings in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Friday and Saturday. These are estimated numbers and they may not match with actual ones. All the figures are crore rupees.