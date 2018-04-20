Mahesh Babu's Bharat Ane Nenu (BAN) has opened to humongous response at the worldwide box-office on the first day. It is set to be the biggest opener among Telugu movies sans Baahubali.

Mahesh Babu and Koratala Siva have teamed up again. As their first combination earlier for Srimanthudu was a success, a lot of curiosity was generated for Bharat Ane Nenu. The hype helped the producers sell its theatrical rights for record prices.

The distributors, who shelled out Rs 100 crore on its theatrical rights, booked over 2,000 screens for the release across the globe. They also opened the advance booking for it almost a week before it hit the screens. The movie sold a massive number of tickets a day before its release. The film registered an average of 85 percent seats in advance booking.

The Mahesh Babu starrer had around 2,000 premiere shows held in the US alone on Thursday. Bharat Ane Nenu has reportedly made a record-breaking collection at the US box office in the preview show and the distributors are yet to reveal the final figures. As per early estimates, the movie has become the biggest opener for Prince, beating the records of Spyder and Srimanthudu in the country.

Its first screening began in the wee hours of Friday in the Telugu states and Bharat Ane Nenu saw packed houses almost everywhere. The movie received positive talk, which boosted its collection in the regular morning and matinee shows across both the states. The movie witnessed similar response in Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai and other parts of India in the morning shows on Friday.

The positive word of mouth is expected to take its collection further up in the afternoon and evening shows.

As per early trends, Bharat Ane Nenu is likely to collect Rs 65 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day. If it grosses these numbers, the movie will beat the records of Srimanthudu and Spyder and become the biggest opener for Mahesh Babu and Koratala Siva. It will also become the non-Baahubali biggest opener, beating Pawan Kalyan's Agnyathavasi, which grossed Rs 60.50 crore on opening day.

We bring you the area-wise collection of Bharat Ane Nenu and its distributors' earnings on the first day. Stay locked to this page to see the detailed report of BAN movie opening day box office collection.