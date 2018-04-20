Bharat Ane Nenu revolves around the story of UK resident Bharat Ram, who is a graduate of Oxford University. He returns to his home country India after the death of his father (Sarath Kumar), who is the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh. Bharat turns the next CM of the state and starts doing welfare works for the people. But his work angers the party head (Prakash Raj), who tries to stop him.

The critics say that Bharat Ane Nenu deals with routine political drama, but director Koratala Siva throws light upon some social issues caused by the corrupt political system, which makes the film an interesting watch. The story lacks depth in the first half of the movie, but Koratala's dialogues and Mahesh Babu's impressive acting engage the viewers. The second half is predictable and missing the logic big time.

Mahesh Babu has delivered brilliant performance, which is the highlight of Bharat Ane Nenu, which is sure to bring back his lost glory. Kiara Advani, Prakash Raj, R Sarathkumar and others have done justice to their roles. The movie has rich production values and music, picturization, dialogues. Action and art direction are the attractions on the technical front, add the film critic.

Bharat Ane Nenu has been rated an average of 3.5 out of 5 stars by the critics. We bring you some critics' verdict and ratings for the movie.

'Bharat Ane Nenu' is a super hit mass & class appealing film. Major highlights are Bharath's characterization, Maheshbabu's unarguably career best looks, lavish production values , Koratala's dialogues , superb songs and epic action episodes all are tightly packed. On flip side , with so many highly elevated scenes, post press meet the film "climax " is a "wee bit" let down. Overall, a commercial potboiler with solid message about social responsibility!!

Bharat Ane Nenu is a story of a person who strives to keep his promises while he is a CM of a state. This is a movie which focuses more on problems of people and the responsibilities of government in solving them. Writer and Director Koratala Siva has done a terrific job in handling this movie. He has given his best to make this the best of Mahesh Babu career and he is succeeded in making so. To sum up, Bharat Ane Nenu is a film which makes Mahesh Babu bounce back much more in a commercial way with a strong movie after the bitter phase.

#BharatAneNenu 1st half - A good, steady package. This is exactly the meter that suits #SSMB #MaheshBabu - stylish, suave and also massy. His English dialogs are sharp and to the point "Trust me, I'm a fast learner". The assembly session, cabinet meeting are good highlight scenes

