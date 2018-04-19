Director Koratala Siva's Telugu movie Bharat Ane Nenu (Bharath/BAN) starring Mahesh Babu and Kiara Advani has received positive reviews and good ratings from the audience.

Written by Koratala Siva, Bharat Ane Nenu is a political drama that is high on action and emotional quotient. Producer DVV Danayya has bankrolled the movie under his banner DVV Entertainments. The film has received a U/A certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2.53 hours.

Bharat Ane Nenu story: Bharath Ram (Mahesh Babu) falls in love with Vasumathi (Kiara Advani), while doing his graduation in a university in the West. He returns to India to fulfill his promise to his mother. He is shocked to find the political system in shambles. He plunges into politics to fight against a corrupt government. How he becomes the Chief Minister of Andhra and succeeds in his mission forms the crux of the story.

Analysis: Koratala Siva has picked up an interesting subject that deals with some serious social issues including corruption in politics. The director has blended some amazing twists and turns and commercial ingredient in his brilliant political thriller. The movie is lengthy and drags a bit in parts, but it is engaging and entertaining right from the beginning till end, say the audience.

Performance: Mahesh Babu has played a never-seen-before role – Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and he has done justice to it. He impresses you in action, dialogue delivery and sentimental sequences. Kiara Advani has done justice to her role as his wife and her chemistry with hero is good. Prakash Raj, R Sarath Kumar, Devaraj, Aamani, Sithara and others have also done good jobs, say the viewers.

Technical: Bharat Ane Nenu has brilliant production values. Devi Sri Prasad's music, Ravi K Chandran and Tirru's picturization, Suresh's art direction, action choreography and punch dialogue are the attractions on the technical front.

Bharat Ane Nenu review live updates: We bring you some viewers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter. Continue to read audiences' response.

Umair Sandhu‏ @sandhumerry

First Detail Review of #BharatAneNenu from Overseas Censor Board ! #MaheshBabu is Back with Bang ! Best Telugu Mass Entertainer with Terrific Story ! Review #BharatAneNenu. @urstrulyMahesh class performance,@Advani_Kiara charm, good message, right mix of mass and class elements make the movie a good commercial entertainer. All in all, #BharatAneNenu is the movie where content and commercial elements have blended well.

'MegaStar @Wingedking11

Average first half... Good second half.. #BharatAneNenu ..overall ga OK OK bomma... Closing 75-85 madhyalo untadhi.

Watch Bharat Ane Nenu official trailer: