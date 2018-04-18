Superstar Mahesh Babu's next movie Bharat Ane Nenu (BAN), which is set for a grand release April 20, is gearing up to smash 10 non-Baahubali records set by various films at the worldwide box-office.

Ever since Koratala Siva announced Bharat Ane Nenu, it has been creating ripples in the media for all good reasons. Mahesh Babu's role, look, and dialogues have generated a lot of curiosity and expectations. With 2 days left for its release, the hype surrounding the film is just hitting its peaks.

The producers have spent a bomb on the promotions of Bharat Ane Nenu. In a bid to bring back his fallen glory, Mahesh Babu had invited Jr NTR and Ram Charan as the chief guests for the pre-release event. He also tried his best to woo the fans of Nandamuri and the mega family, who are considered the most powerful families in the Telugu film industry with huge fan base around the world.

The hype helped Bharat Ane Nenu sell its theatrical rights for record prices and the distributors around the world have booked a large number of cinema halls to cash in on the hysteria. The movie has received a massive amount of advance booking for its opening weekend. All these aspects show that it is undoubtedly the biggest Tollywood release of this summer.

The hype, promotion, screen count and advance booking show that Bharat Ane Nenu will surely beat the records of Srimanthudu and become the biggest opener and the highest grossing movie for Mahesh Babu and Koratala Siva. They also show that the movie is set to beat non-Baahubali records.

The movies featuring mega family heroes hold most of the non-Baahubali collection records. Here is the list of top 10 non-Baahubali collection records. The numbers are based on various reports and they may not match the actual figures.

No Record Movie Collection/Days 1 Highest grosser in US Premieres Agnyaathavaasi $1,514,000 2 Biggest opener in worldwide market Agnyaathavaasi Rs 60.50 crore gross 3 Highest grosser in opening weekend Khaid No 150 Rs 95.40 crore gross 4 Fastest Rs 100 crore grosser Khaid No 150 6 days 5 Fastest $2 million grosser in the US Khaidi No 150 6 days 6 Highest grosser in the US Rangasthalam $3.38 million * 7 Highest grosser in the overseas market Rangasthalam Rs 30 crore gross * 8 Highest grosser in Telugu States Rangasthalam Rs 125 crore gross * 9 Highest grosser in Global market Rangasthalam Rs 182 crore gross * 10 Rs 200 crore mark None None

Note: * Still running at the box office.