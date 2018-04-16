Director Koratala Siva's Bharat Ane Nenu starring Mahesh Babu is getting a fantastic response for advance booking with tickets in many theatres across the world already being sold out four days ahead of its release.

Koratala Siva and Mahesh Babu have earlier delivered a blockbuster like Srimanthudu. This is second collaboration. The huge success of their first film has generated a massive hype for Bharat Ane Nenu, which is scheduled for a grand global release on April 20.

Mahesh Babu is playing a chief minister, the first time in his career, in Bharat Ane Nenu. His look, dialogues and action have doubled the expectations. The hype surrounding it made its theatrical rights sell at record prices and the distributors are now busy making grand arrangements for a record release in the cinema halls across the globe.

Many theatre owners around the world opened the advance booking for Bharat Ane Nenu almost a week ahead of its release. The film is getting very good response everywhere. If we are to go by BookMyShow, the tickets for many shows are already sold out in the Telugu states and few other parts of India. Based on this response, the exhibitors are increasing the number of shows and screens.

Bharat Ane Nenu will have 2,000 premiere shows in 750 screens across the US on Thursday, a day before release. Mahesh Babu has a huge fanbase in the country. The film sold a massive number of tickets in advance booking for the US premiere.

Bharat Ane Nenu is set to release in over 2,000 screens across the world and considering its advance booking, it will for sure become the biggest opener for Mahesh Babu, beating the records of his previous films like Srimanthudu and Spyder.

Bharat Ane Nenu is a political drama featuring Mahesh Babu as the Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh. Kiara Advani is playing the female lead, while Prakash Raj, R Sarathkumar, Rama Prabha, Devaraj, Aamani, Sithara, Posani Krishna Murali and Devadas Kanakala appear in the supporting cast.